Next of kin yet to be located for victim of deadly moped accident

Nicholas Allen Mazurowski, 20, was struck and killed while driving his moped.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials at the Coroner's Office have released the identity of the victim of a moped accident in hopes of locating next of kin.

READ MORE: Shelbyville Rd. open after person on moped hit by car

Nicholas Allen Mazurowski, 20, was driving a moped in the 8900 block of Shelbyville Road on December 28 just before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. Though he was wearing a helmet, he sustained significant injuries to his head, neck, torso and extremities. He died of his injuries just after 1 a.m. on December 29.

Officials have not been able to locate any next of kin. It is believed that he has parents that live in Florida. If anyone has any information regarding Nicholas Mazurowski’s next of kin, please contact Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson at 502 574-0140.

© 2017 WHAS-TV