Next Louisville Startup Weekend set for October

Louisville will host its 11th Startup Weekend in October, marking a milestone for the Louisville startup community.

This will be the 11th consecutive event for the Louisville chapter of Startup Weekend, which is more than any other chapter has held, according to a news release.

The event will kick off in the evening of Friday, Oct. 13, and will go through the evening Sunday, Oct. 15. It will be at the new Gigabit Experience Center in the Russell neighborhood. The center boasts fiber internet connection. Buy a ticket or register to compete at startupweekendlouisville.com.

Startup Weekend, which began in Boulder, Colo., is a weekend event that starts with 60-second pitches during a Friday night dinner. After those presentations, the audience votes to pick the top 10 ideas.

The entrepreneurs behind the ideas that are voted into the weekend accelerator choose a team to help them develop the idea. Throughout the weekend, local professionals lend their expertise in areas such as coding, design, development, marketing and more.

On Sunday evening, teams pitch their final idea — in much greater detail after the weekend of development — to a panel of judges. The winning team receives help building the idea into a business, such as local advice on incorporating, technology consultations, marketing help and more.

At the 10th Louisville Startup Weekend in April, a fledgling company called Lifebit won. The Lifebit app, which is the brainchild of Phil Brun, can alert deaf people when a fire alarm goes off. It is quicker than other technologies that do this.

Since the first Louisville Startup Weekend in September 2012, more than 750 people have participated in Startup Weekend events. The October event is expected to draw about 40 people.

