Newly refurbished courts at Wyandotte Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--City and hospital leaders announced plans to build a 38 million dollar state-of-the-art facility to treat even more patients.

Bryson Tiller will be dedicating a brand new basketball court that he created with the help of Nike and Metro Parks and Rec.

There are close to 100 kids that are participating in a basketball clinic sponsored by Nike and the kids are learning skills from local guys who played college and professional basketball.

Organizers say the celebration of this effort is thanks to many hands and the timing could not be better for South Louisville.

"Bryson is a person that is really compassionate about giving back to Louisville and trying to help out with something that is important to him,” Marty Storch, with Metro Parks and Rec, said. “So Nike and Bryson teamed up to bring you what you see here today."

“With everything going on in the city right now it’s good to have the kids and have fun and take their minds off stuff that is going on in the community and just give back and use sports to try to keep them away from all the violence that's going on out here," Antoniao Sullivan, a Nike instructor, said.

June 7 at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Greg Fischer, Nike Representatives, and Tiller will be at Wyandotte Park to dedicate the newly renovations of the basketball court.

Tiller is not doing media interviews.

© 2017 WHAS-TV