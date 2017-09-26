Newburg apartment complex project not moving forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A proposed apartment building in the Newburg neighborhood will not be moving forward.

LDG Development was hoping to build a 144-unit affordable housing complex on Garden Green Way. At a public meeting in July, people expressed opposition to the project because it would be surrounded by single family housing.

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin says a combination of public input and behind the scenes meetings ultimately led to the end of the project.

