Newburg apartment complex project not moving forward

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 1:03 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A proposed apartment building in the Newburg neighborhood will not be moving forward.

LDG Development was hoping to build a 144-unit affordable housing complex on Garden Green Way. At a public meeting in July, people expressed opposition to the project because it would be surrounded by single family housing.

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin says a combination of public input and behind the scenes meetings ultimately led to the end of the project.

