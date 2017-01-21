New UofL interim president named

(Photo: UofL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dr. Gregory Postel was named the newest interim president of the University of Louisville Saturday morning during the first meeting of the new board of trustees.

The new board members were recently appointed by Governor Matt Bevin after a months-long shakeup of the structure of the University of Louisville.

While the new board members have yet to be approved by the Kentucky State Senate, they were allowed to assume their duties before their confirmation under a law passed earlier this month.

Postel has served as the University of Louisville's Executive Vice President for Health Affairs since December of 2015. He has been with the UofL School of Medicine since 1994, serving as an Assistant Professor of Radiology, Head of the Neuroradiology section and Chairman of Radiology.

Outgoing interim president Neville Pinto will assume duties as the new president of the University of Cincinnati in February.

