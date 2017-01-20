New UofL board to meet Saturday

http://louisville.edu/

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- What's old is new again at the University of Louisville as the new board of trustees plans to hold its first meeting Saturday morning.

The meeting is scheduled even though the Kentucky State Senate hasn't confirmed this board.



The law passed earlier in the month allowing Governor Matt Bevin to appoint the 10-member board also allows the appointees to assume their duties before confirmation.



At a meeting yesterday, outgoing interim president Neville Pinto said the new board will likely elect a new chairman and consider naming a new interim university president.



Pinto will start his new job as the University of Cincinnati president in February.

