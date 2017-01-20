New UofL board plans 1st meeting Jan.21

The first meeting of the UofL Board of Trustees since Ky. Governor Matt Bevin made an Executive Order to reorganize the board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The new University of Louisville board of trustees plans to hold its first meeting despite not having been confirmed by the state senate.

A statute in the law allowed Governor Bevin to appoint the 10 members and also allows appointees to assume their duties before being confirmed.

Interim President Neville Pinto says the new board will likely elect a new chairman and consider naming a new interim president.

The Senate returns to session February 7.



Mr. Pinto will start his job as the new president of the University of Cincinnati in February.



(© 2017 WHAS)