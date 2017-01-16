New U of L board appointments expected

The first meeting of the UofL Board of Trustees since Ky. Governor Matt Bevin made an Executive Order to reorganize the board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We will know who Gov. Matt Bevin is appointing to the new University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Attorney General Andy Beshear battled Governor Bevin in court over Bevin's move last summer to dismiss the current board and replace its members.

Just a little over a week ago the Kentucky General Assembly passed a bill that restructures the current board of 17 to 10 members.

It also allows the Governor to appoint the members who must be confirmed by the Senate.

The Governor's office confirmed that they will release appointee's names Jan.17.

