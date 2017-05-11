New steamboat to be christened in early summer

The Georgia Queen will be christened in the early summer.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There's a new lady in town, the former Georgia Queen now has a new name and a new home at Louisville Waterfront Park.

As the newest addition to the Belle of Louisville operation, the riverboat will be christened the Mary M. Miller.

That's in honor of the first woman in the U.S. to receive a steamboat master's license.

Captain Miller, who was born in Louisville, received her license in 1884.

The new boat arrived in Louisville at the end of April and will undergo several weeks of repairs before being christened in early summer.

