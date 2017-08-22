New signs, markings placed on Spaghetti Junction warning of lane changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers who frequent Spaghetti Junction for their commute will notice new signs and arrows at the interchange downtown.

Crews have painted merge arrows and installed signs warning drivers about the lane reductions on ramps where Interstates 71, 64 and 65 intersect.

Crews will also add curve advisory signs on the ramp from I-71 South to I-65 South.

The work is in response to a safety review following recent crashes including three overturned semi-trailers.

