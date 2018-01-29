New restaurant to open in former Finn's space in Germantown

Blur people in cafe,restaurant with light bokeh background. (Photo: HAKINMHAN)

A new Southern restaurant is planned for the space that formerly housed Finn's Southern Kitchen, but it doesn't have a name quite yet.

Louisville chef Paul Skulas, who is the chef at Portage House in Jeffersonville, is behind the new restaurant at 1318 McHenry St., near Goss Avenue.

Skulas said he has some ideas for the restaurant name, but nothing is certain yet. He told me today that he was thinking of "Potlikker," a play on the Southern concept he's planning for the space. Potlikker is what people in the Deep South call the juice that's left behind when greens are boiled, Skulas explained.

Skulas said he plans to give the city a real down-and-dirty Deep South restaurant — not just chicken and waffles.

"There are a bunch of Southern tongue-in-cheek restaurants here, but I think it's more of a Midwestern take on Southern," he said. "I wanted to have a true Southern restaurant. I want it to be authentic and true to the culture."

