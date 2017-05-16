New program promotes visiting Louisville historic landmarks

Coady Photography | Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city’s historic landmarks are collaborating to promote history and tourism.

Eight sites are joining forces to form a new organization – National Historic Landmarks of Louisville.

Some of the major sites on the list include Churchill Downs’ Twin Spires, The Belle of Louisville and Actor’s Theater.

Representatives with the sites say the amount of history in Louisville is something to be proud of.

“Louisville has a very rich history. We’re an old city and it isn’t something people think about this far west having such a rich heritage, especially compared to other cities. Per capita, we have 8 landmarks, so it’s a really dense amount of history and heritage in our city and it’s something we should all be proud of,” Melissa Hines, Actor’s Theater Marketing Manager, said.

Officials say guests can get a special pass validated at any of the listed sites. After visiting, they can bring the pass to the Louisville Visitor Center at 301 South Fourth Street to receive a gift.

Those passes are available at any of the landmarks as well as the Louisville Visitor Center.



ACTORS THEATRE (*1971) Theatre that inspires community. Located in the Bank of Louisville building (1837), a top example of small-scale Greek Revival architecture.

316 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202, 502-584-1205, ActorsTheatre.org

BELLE OF LOUISVILLE (*1989) Oldest operating river steamboat in the country. She is steam powered with engines built in the mid-1890s and paddlewheel-driven. Built in 1914, the Belle is the only U.S. river steamboat to reach the age of 100.

401 West River Road, Louisville, KY 40202, 502-574-2992, BelleOfLouisville.org

CHURCHILL DOWNS TWIN SPIRES (*1986) Constructed in 1895, the Twin Spires are a recognized landmark and symbol of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. Experience them daily through tours with the Kentucky Derby Museum.

700 Central Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208, 502-637-1111, DerbyMuseum.org

LIFE-SAVING STATION #10 (*1989) Only inland life-saving station in the country. Original station installed at Louisville in 1881 because of the hazards of the Falls of the Ohio. Current station is third version, built in 1929.

401 West River Road, Louisville, KY 40202, 502-574-2992, BelleOfLouisville.org

LOCUST GROVE (*1986) This c.1792 Georgian mansion tells the story of Louisville founder George Rogers Clark, William and Lucy Croghan, their family, and over 40 enslaved individuals who lived and worked on this early Kentucky farm.

561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207, 502-897-9845, LocustGrove.org

LOUISVILLE WATER COMPANY PUMPING STATION NO. 1 AND WATER TOWER (*1971) In a structure built in 1860, the WaterWorks Museum welcomes visitors to learn about the company's contributions to safe drinking water through history, and innovations in science and engineering.

3005 River Road, Louisville, KY 40207, 502-897-1481, LouisvilleWaterTower.com

U.S. MARINE HOSPITAL (*1997) Opened in 1852, the Hospital (later the Public Health Service) is the last remaining of seven inland Federal hospitals that served river boatmen, Civil War causalities & community health. Not open to the public.

2215 Portland Avenue, Louisville, KY 40212, 502-772-8551, MarineHospital.org

ZACHARY TAYLOR'S BOYHOOD HOME (*1961) Constructed in 1790, this boyhood home of the 12th President of the United States is also known as Springfield. The home is now a private residence. Not open to the public.

5608 Apache Road, Louisville, KY 40207

