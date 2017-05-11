New program changes alley into art gallery

The initiative repurposes alley and back-of-the-building metal doors into an outdoor art gallery.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A new program is transforming unlikely places into works of art.

Congressman John Yarmuth is joining Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders Thursday morning to launch the new Alley Gallery program.

This gallery is located off Third Street between Fourth Street Live and the Starks Garage.

Congressman Yarmuth said it's important to support the arts with programs like this one.

"I like to say that the only thing that survives from civilization to civilization is the work of the human mind, the creativity of the human mind. Now I don't know how long these paintings will last, but we know the spirit of them, the creativity of them, the artwork and the vision that they express will be with us for a long time,” Yarmuth said.

Local artists are invited to submit their work for consideration for the Alley Gallery Program.





