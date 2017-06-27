New Mural in Slugger Museum honors Muhammad Ali and Hank Aaron

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen dies from stabbing in Portland neighborhood
-
Semi driver killed in crash; shuts down parts of I-65S
-
Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Police investigate stabbing of Portland 14-year-old
-
Woman attacked, beaten by stranger after road incident
-
LMPD investigating deadly shooting of teen
-
2 dead in shooting at 24th and Jefferson
-
Two women charged in murder appear in court
-
One person injured in Hurstbourne shooting
More Stories
-
Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care voteJun 27, 2017, 1:56 p.m.
-
Crash victim's family vows to help others after tragedyJun 27, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
-
Lockdown lifted at Alabama military post; no…Jun 27, 2017, 12:11 p.m.