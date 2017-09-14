New location set for Johnny Unitas statue

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The new location for the Johnny Unitas statue at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is Norton Terrace.

Current construction at UofL's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium forced officials to move it. Athletic Director Tom Jurich announced the statue’s new location on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Unitas statue has always been a good luck charm for players who usually touch it on their way out of the locker room.

The Courier Journal reported they saw the statue wrapped in plastic in the south end zone above the seats. The Courier Journal reported that before UofL made the announcement on Thursday.

