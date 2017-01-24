New LMPD task force met with fears of profiling, retaliation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD’s new task force is being met with mixed emotions in the crime-ridden neighborhoods where officers will focus their efforts.

The initiative, known as the Louisville Metro INTEL Task Force (LMINTEL), is a combined effort targeting gangs and violent offenders. It brings together members of LMPD, the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities launched the initiative earlier this month in response to Louisville’s 2016 crime surge, in which the city reported a record 118 homicides and more than 500 non-fatal shootings.

Christopher 2x, of Hood2Hood, said some residents have expressed fears of racial profiling.

“The mistrust issues are real. They have a historic connection over generations in the way that blacks feel that law enforcement looks at them within their neighborhood settings,” 2x said.

Members of the task force held a news conference at LMPD Headquarters Monday morning to announce the initiative’s progress. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said, just two weeks since implementation, investigators were already making a “tremendous impact” in the community.

Authorities made 82 arrests, served 111 warrants, seized numerous guns, and confiscated more than 13 pounds of marijuana over a 10-day period. The arrests accused a man charged in the 2015 beating death of his landlord and four people from Louisville’s “most wanted” list.

“This was truly the low-hanging fruit,” Conrad said. “The hard work really starts now and that is focusing in on these most violent offenders and doing what we can to build successful cases that can be prosecuted at either the federal or state level.”

Investigators urged witnesses to violent crimes to come forward and share information with police.

“It doesn’t matter that the police are doing a great job. What matters is when we hit the courtroom,” Tom Wine, Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. “The people in this community need to step up.”

Wine described instances in which police officers collected strong witness statements, but when it came time to go to court, the witnesses recanted or stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

“It used to be every neighbor heard or saw something that led to solving that case and now the next door neighbor heard and saw nothing … that’s not going to solve this problem,” Wine said.

Community leaders like Christopher 2x, who is deeply involved in some of Louisville’s most violent neighborhoods, argue that getting people to ‘buy in’ to helping law enforcement solve and prosecute cases of violent crime will take much more than a pep talk. In many neighborhoods, witnesses are afraid to talk to police over fears of retaliation.

“It’s just not easy for them,” 2x said. “They don’t believe anybody within the judicial arena can provide enough protection for them to really feel safe … They know that they live in that other reality that, in most cases, no one is there for them as it relates to any barrier that can be set up to protect them from an aggressor.”

Jeff Cooke, an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County, said there are police measures in place to protect witnesses of violent crimes, however, he declined any further details about those protections.

Cooke said prosecutors aggressively pursue charges against anyone who threatens a witness or tries to hinder anyone from participating in the judicial process, adding that most of the charges are felonies.

But such vague assurances fail to comfort those living in the areas hardest hit by Louisville’s surge in violent crime, many of whom see helping police as ‘snitching’ – an offense notoriously considered ‘punishable by death’ in the streets.

“If you can’t create a blueprint to show [witnesses] a level of protection that they’re totally comfortable with we’re still going have these ongoing struggles as it relates to courts, law enforcement, and the community,” 2x said.

