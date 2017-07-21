WHAS
New library opens in Okolona

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:49 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville is celebrating a new library in Okolona.

The 40-thousand square foot South Central Regional Library is next to the Jefferson Mall. The new library will replace the small Okolona library branch on Preston Highway.

Guests will also have a chance to see art in the new library.

 “Our new artist in residence program is going to be a big surprise because there is not usually art in the library and we definitely want to change that here,” Sara Huesman of the South Central Regional Library said.

The library has over 120,000 items including 100 public computers.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


