New laws going into effect today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky General Assembly passed dozens of new laws during this year's session in Frankfort.

Bills like right-to-work legislation and anti-abortion laws went into effect after Governor Matt Bevin signed them in January.



Here’s a look at some of the other bills that will hit the books today:

House Bill 520, or the "Charter Schools Bill," authorizes publicly funded charter schools in Kentucky.



The law allows local school districts as well as the mayors of Louisville and Lexington to authorize an unlimited number of charter schools.



House Bill 520 also established rules regarding how those schools can be set up.

The Religious Expression in Schools bill also goes into effect today.

This law is designed to strengthen students' constitutional right to express religious and political views in public schools.



This bill has gained national attention lately, with California's attorney general restricting state-funded travel to Kentucky saying this law discriminates against LGBT students.



The mayors of both Lexington and Louisville have sent letters to California's Attorney General asking for an exemption from the ban.



There's also a new law that makes it a hate crime to target police officers.

House Bill 14, or the "Blue Lives Matter Bill” adds provisions for police and other first responders to the state's current hate-crime law.



That law already includes race, religion, color, sexual orientation and national origin as protected classes.



Louisiana passed a similar bill in 2016.



Thirty-two similar bills have been introduced across 14 states. This law sparked protests in Kentucky from opponents who say it could be used to punish people who are just protesting police brutality.



