New law for hunting deer in Indiana

A man shooting a gun. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- A big heads up for deer hunters.

Indiana has a new law saying there's no using rifles when hunting deer on public land. The Department of Natural Resources says "public land" includes both state and federal property.

It is still okay to hunt deer on private property. It is also still legal to use a muzzleloader, shotgun or handgun when hunting deer on public land, as long as you're following other deer hunting regulations.

The firearm season starts November 18.

A summary of some rifle requirements for deer hunting on private land are as follows:

The rifle must have a barrel length of at least 16 inches.

The rifle cartridges must have a cartridge case length of least 1.16 inches and have a maximum case length of 3 inches.

The cartridge must fire a bullet with a diameter that is .243 inches (same as 6mm) or larger.

A hunter may not possess more than 10 such cartridges for each of these rifles while hunting deer.

Full metal jacketed bullets are illegal.

© 2017 WHAS-TV