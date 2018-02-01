New law firm hired in Jurich and Pitino cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville is switching the law firm representing them in the cases against Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich.

The law firm of Dinsmore and Shohl is now taking the lead as the university’s representation after taking over for Stoll Kennon & Ogden which made waves earlier this week for their controversial use of a private investigator to look into Jurich.

Jurich sent that investigator a cease and desist order this week.

University leaders said the decision was based on a shift in philosophy rather than the negative reaction from the fanbase.

Interim President Greg Postel said the change is nothing unusual and the decision is about a change in strategy for the legal process.

