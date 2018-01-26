New KY Senate bill could allow teachers, staff to carry guns

Classroom Low Angle (Photo: recep-bg)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A new bill introduced Tuesday in the Kentucky Senate could allow school marshals to carry guns on campus.

Senate bill 103 was introduced by Republican senators Stephen West and Ralph Alvarado on Tuesday following the shooting at Marshall County High School.

Guns are prohibited from school property, but this bill would exempt school marshals from this prohibition. Under the bill, schools could appoint faculty or staff to this position, allowing them to carry guns in case of an active shooter.

The bill reads that schools would "collaborate with the Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement on safety procedures."

