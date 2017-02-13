New job opportunities for West Louisville

Part of the Ray Barker Economic Empowerment Center in the 800 block of 15 th Street now houses thousands of pounds of liquidated furniture from Horseshow Casino in New Albany.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Part of the Ray Barker Economic Empowerment Center in the 800 block of 15th Street now houses thousands of pounds of liquidated furniture from Horseshow Casino in New Albany.

Keith Johnson, the owner of Middle Tennessee Urban Development and Construction, was contracted by the hotel to get rid of the old furniture. Johnson reached out to men and women in West Louisville to help sort, lift and take inventory of the furniture.

Among the employees are ex-offenders, recently homeless and those without transportation.

“Louisville is kind of struggling through a lot of job and things for the community, and it’s very important because Mr. John is picking up 20 and 30 guys and putting them to work on a week and daily basis,” Michael Richardson, and employee said.

Dozens of positions are available and many of them have the potential to turn into full-time opportunities.

This week there will be a huge liquidation sale. You can not only shop, but you can apply for a job and meet some of the staff.

