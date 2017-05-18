New initiative aims to reduce youth violence

U of L (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A three-year project aimed at reducing youth violence in Louisville is kicking off with a block party.



A statement from the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center says the campaign is aimed at nine neighborhoods in the western part of the city and will focus on practicing pride, peace and prevention.



The block party on Saturday at the Louisville Central Community Center will include speakers, music, games and access to various community resources.



UofL says the initiative aims to change the perception that that violence is normal and will encourage community dialogue around difficult issues such as racial and social injustices. The center says it hopes the efforts promote racial justice and reduce youth violence.

