New health office to open to combat opioid crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A new health office is opening in Shelby County aimed at helping decrease what so many are calling an opioid crisis in Kentuckiana.

Creative Spirits Behavioral Health is having its grand opening June 26.

It was formerly the creative spirit counseling center and is located in the Stonecrest Medical Center.

The CEO says their mission is to transform broken lives into creative spirits.

The facility is staffed with mental health therapists, substance abuse counselors, and other supportive resources geared towards children.



