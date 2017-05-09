New exhibit highlights water, bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville is famous for its bourbon, but the Derby City is also famous for its water.

Mayor Greg Fischer, representatives from Louisville Water Company, and the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience came together at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively to bring awareness to the important and essential role the city’s water has in the bourbon industry.

Stitzel-Weller is adding an exhibit to highlight how the bourbon industry benefits from water step by step.

“When you think about the role of water in bourbon, I mean it is essential. Because water is the only ingredient that can be added to bourbon once it leaves the barrel and goes into the bottle,” Mayor Fischer said.

Louisville Water’s history with Stitzel-Weller is a long one.

The company first provided fire protection to Stitzel-Weller in 1937.

More than a dozen distillers use Louisville water in their production.

© 2017 WHAS-TV