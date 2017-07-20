New evidence released in Ofc. Rodman's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Recently released evidence in the case of Wathanial Woods, who is charged with the murder of Officer Nick Rodman during a high-speed chase, includes a phone call in which Woods blames Rodman for the crash.

During the call, Woods said he didn't want to get caught with a gun so he ran from the police.

“That last turn, I was outta there. I dusted that car, I'm telling you, he couldn't outdrive me. I was gone then dude was on some old hero [expletive] crashed into me and didn't realize how fast both of us was going,” Woods said to a woman on the other end.

In the remainder of the call, Woods showed some remorse, sending his condolences to the Rodman family.

He will be in court on this case in November.

