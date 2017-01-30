New council gives voice to crime survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the creation of a Survivor’s Council.

The council made up of 27 members, will advise Beshear’s office on victim-centered services, policy and raising awareness.

Beshear says the council brings together those who have survived the violent death of a family member, sexual assault, domestic violence, gun violence, or other violent crimes.

“We cannot hope to fight child abuse, protect our seniors and bring justice to victims unless we engage those who know the process the best – the survivors. We are giving a seat at the table and I commit and we are ready to listen,” Beshear said.

The Survivors Council is the first of its kind nationwide.

Beshear said the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking served as inspiration for its creation.

