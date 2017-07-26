New charges possible for robber after victim's death

Claudia Higdon (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Claudia Higdon loved to nurture, whether it was her husband of 60 years, her family, or her garden.

“She was out there watering the flowers. She took care of her yard and really took pride in her flowers,” said Steve Higdon, victim’s some.



But in June, Claudia Higdon's son says his 74-year-old mother became a victim.



“The people you love, tell them every day. You never know when something like this will happen,” he said.



Police say Robert Ray pulled into Claudia’s driveway asking for directions. Police say Ray got out of his car with a gun in his hand, forcing Claudia into her home demanding money. Claudia's husband was also in the house.



“He said, 'I want the old man's money too.' And that's when she said fear turned to rage. And that's when she turned on him and said, 'you got all you're getting. You get out of here,’” Steve explained.



Ray left without incident, but Steve said his mother never recovered.



“It was the hardest thing you would ever go through. I wouldn't wish it on anybody,” Steve said.



Days later, Claudia checked into the hospital with chest pains. Doctors said the stress caused by the robbery was too much for Claudia's heart. She died July 20.



“She knew. She knew it was absolutely the result of what had happened that day was why she was dying,” Steve said.



Remembered for her smile and strength, Steve says they will fight back just like his mother, the advice from his father in the back of his mind.



“Like he said, 'we'll all get through this.' He said, 'she didn't raise no sissies,'” Steve said.



The Higdon's want to see Ray stay in jail and take responsibility for her death.

Police tell us they will be presenting this case to the Commonwealth's Attorney sometime this week to try to add the manslaughter charge. Police say this is not rare to see this type of charge in a case like this.

