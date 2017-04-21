New celebrity takes on KFC Colonel gig to introduce the ‘'Zinger''

Rob Lowe as the KFC Colonel (Photo: KFC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The newest actor to take on the reigns of the KFC colonel is Rob Lowe.

Lowe will be in an advertisement in a Colonel Sanders styled spacesuit to make the world-famous Zinger out of this world.

The advertisement campaign starts on April 23, Lowe will be launching the sandwich into space this summer. Details on that will be coming out later this spring.

The Zinger sandwich is made The Hard Way with a 100 percent white meat breast filet, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown by trained cooks in every KFC kitchen, and served with lettuce and Colonel’s mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The Zinger will be sold in the U.S. on April 24, available at participating restaurants as an individual sandwich ($3.99) or as a $5 Fill Up meal (prices may vary; tax extra). The Zinger $5 Fill Up includes a freshly-prepared Zinger sandwich, wedges, a medium drink and a chocolate chip cookie—an exceptional value.

