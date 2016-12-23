New Cardinal Bird: What do you think?

News Cardinal Mascot (Photo: Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- If you paid close attention to the sidelines of Wednesday night's U of L-UK basketball game, you may have noticed something different.

U of L's affable mascot, the Cardinal Bird, got a redesign, displaying a noticeably slimmer figure and wider grin. He was also wearing a Louisville basketball jersey, which he switched out for a football jersey during a halftime celebration for the school's Heisman-trophy winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Side by side of old and new Cardinal mascot (photo: Courier-Journal)

Nancy Worley, sports information director for U of L athletics, said that the athletic department's marketing staff led the redesign. The objective was "better line of vision, more flexibility and mobility for the Bird while keeping its iconic look," she said.