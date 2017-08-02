New Albany VA clinic opens

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Veterans in New Albany now have a new clinic for all of their medical needs.

Wednesday was the first day in the new VA Clinic.



Clinic officials call it a vast improvement from their old location with better accessibility, new equipment and new exam rooms.



They also now have all services in a central location, allowing them to better serve their patients.

"If a patient is here for a dietician or if they need to see a pharmacist, or if they need to see a mental health provider, we can do that a lot of times in the same exam room. If a person has a disability where they're not able to get up and move to a lot of different places, we can kind of come to them,” said Administrative Manager Lee Handel.

The new clinic is located about three miles from the previous location at 4347 Security Park Way in New Albany.



To make an appointment or for any questions, call (502) 287-4100.



