LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Demolition is underway on a house in New Albany that has been deemed an eyesore and a nusiance to neighbors.

Rusted-out vehicles remain in the yard on Hausfeldt Lane along with garbage and overgrown grass.

It will cost taxpayers $25,000 to clean up the property.

The owner of the home has been banned from coming onto the property.

