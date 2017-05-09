New Albany students sending prosthetic hands to children in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A group of New Albany high schoolers will have a global impact project on their resume before the semester ends.

Almost a dozen Christian Academy of Indiana students are finalizing prosthetic hands created by their 3D printer.

So many are used to seeing the metal prosthetic hands that can cost tens of thousands of dollars but the plastic hands made by the students have similar movement functions and were created for under $50.

The ease of touch, such as picking up an item or carrying your belongings, its movement so many take for granted. Sean Buchanan, a senior, said. “One of the biggest things is that you use your hands for everything.”

The freshman through seniors at Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany have a neat way to end the semester. After finishing AP exams, computer instructor Sonya Moffet needed a way to end the year on a positive note.

Her class has had a 3D printer since December and that's when she found the handchallenge.com website and the project was born.

“They will actually be donated to kids all across the country and other countries and they will be able to use these and hopefully they will be sturdy enough that they will stay and they will be able to donate them to the next child that is younger,” Moffett said.

Printing started in early April and takes a few weeks, now the assembly portion is underway.

“I was quite excited because one I like to assemble things and two it'd be nice to see a kid with something you made so being able to help people overseas is nice,” Buchanan added.

The students are using Velcro, screws, padding and elastic cords. This isn't a requirement Mrs. Moffet says, it’s just a fun way to learn and give back.

“This is what God has asked us to do is to serve others and this is exactly what we are doing here at Christian academy of Indiana and we’re pretty excited about being able to donate these and to serve other students that are in need,” she said.

The 9 prosthetic hands will be shipped to children who can use them until they outgrow them and then pay it forward.

“I want to be a cop so I'll be helping people throughout my life,” Buchanan said.

This project takes the term helping hands to a wonderful new level by the ease of touch, it's an action that will soon have an impact on children around the world.

The prosthetic hands should be finished by next Tuesday and will ship by the end of next week.

