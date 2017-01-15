New Albany road named after President Obama

(Photo: WHAS)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – President Barack Obama has recently been honored in New Albany.

According to the News and Tribune, a road in New Albany was officially named after the 44th President after a board meeting late in 2016.

Barack Obama Way, which was originally the new Reas Lane Connection, was dedicated with a new sign Friday afternoon.

The road connects to an industrial area which was developed with the help of Obama's economic stimulus package during the recession.

Barack Obama Way will eventually connect to the Reas Lane that ties into the city's industrial area off of Hausfeldt Lane.

