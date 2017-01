LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There is a new Miss Kentucky!

Madelynne Myers was crowned the 2017 Miss Kentucky USA after the pageant.

She will now go on to compete in the Miss USA Pageant.

The four other finalists include Braea Tilford, Ramya Kondaveeti, Stephanie Ramos and Christen McAllister.

Congratulations to all of these women!

