Network outage at Churchill Downs delays races

(Photo: Mary Lyons)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A network outage at Churchill Downs has caused a delay for Race 6 and the other remaining races on Thursday.

Race 6 is expected to happen at 4:15 p.m.

Churchill Down’s public relations Twitter handle said the outage is nearing resolution.

The other revised post times will happen at the following times: (all times Eastern) Race 6 - 4:15 Race 7 - 4:50 Race 8 - 5:25 Race 9 - 5:59 Race 10 - 6:33 Race 11 - 7:02.

