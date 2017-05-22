Ne'Riah Miller's family offers prayers for family of slain 7-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – DeQuante Hobbs, Jr. was a son and a brother, who died Sunday night after he was shot and killed while inside his own home. He was seven years old.



"There wasn't no way they could save him. Wasn't no way they could save him," his mother, Michesha Norment said.



Innocence was taken away by a random bullet, and it's something Louisville has seen before with 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller.



“She belonged to us, ya know she belonged to us. We wanted so much for her life,” Miller’s aunt Tonya Bruce said.

Ne’Riah was killed by a stray bullet while she was on her front porch. Her family asked the same question then as DeQuante's family is asking now.



“Why? Why did it happen, how did it happen?”



It's been three years since Ne'Riah was killed and Bruce’s heart is still healing



“It was really hard for us,” she said.



She said she leans on her faith when it comes to answers on stopping the violence.



“It's more than just one issue, more than just one concern,” she explained. “But it's so vast that it's going to take the whole community to be able to come together, and if nothing else, love on each other.”

MAY 22, 2017; Michesha Norment holds photos of her son Dequante Hobbs Jr., who was hit by a stray bullet and killed in the Russell neighborhood on May 21, 2017.





She says she offers strength and prayers for DeQuante's family as they go through the heartache that Tonya said she knows too well.



“Nobody's winning in this, nobody's winning.”

Bruce is holding an event on Sunday in honor of her niece, Ne'Riah, and for all the victims of gun violence. It's called Love Without Boundaries and it's sponsored by the Mayor's Office here in Louisville.

The hope is to create a solution to the violence through faith. It includes a prayer walk that will start at 1:00 p.m. at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater on the Waterfront. The entire event goes until 4:00 p.m.

