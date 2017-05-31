Nelson County’s Bruckheimer honored for saving history (Photo: provided)

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – She turned Bloomfield, Kentucky in Nelson County into a tourist town by funding the historic restoration of eight downtown buildings, and now, Linda Bruckheimer is receiving the top award for historic preservation in Kentucky.

At a ceremony in Frankfort, Bruckheimer was handed the traditional silver julep cup from Wakefield Scearce Galleries in Shelbyville.

She and her husband also created the Linda and Jerry Bruckheimer Fund for Kentucky, which preserves historic buildings and communities.

Bruckheimer said at the ceremony, “As everyone here knows, there’s still an endless stream of work to be done, something that takes passion and vigilance, and people who believe you can and must fight city hall. Although we all have our pet projects, we are bound by a common purpose, one that is plain as day. If we continue to abuse our historic treasures, then there’s only a matter of time before Kentucky loses all the qualities that make it unique.”

