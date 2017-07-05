Nelson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 35-year-old woman

Emily Ball was reported missing by her family on July 4.

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman.

Emily S. Ball (Batcheldor) is a white female, 5’6” and 130 pounds. She was reported missing to law enforcement on July 4 by her family.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for the public’s help in locating her.

If you know of Ball’s whereabouts, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office (502)348-1840, Nelson County Dispatch (502)348-3211, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

