Nelson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 35-year-old woman

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Emily S. Ball (Batcheldor) is a white female, 5’6” and 130 pounds. She was reported missing to law enforcement on July 4 by her family.
The sheriff’s office says they are looking for the public’s help in locating her.
If you know of Ball’s whereabouts, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office (502)348-1840, Nelson County Dispatch (502)348-3211, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
