Neighbors in high-crime area code ask Bevin to participate

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – It was a beautiful day for a walk in the Shawnee neighborhood. Taking the advice from Governor Matt Bevin, WHAS11 followed his plan to stop the violence. Walking the streets of some of the most high-crime zip codes in the city, talking with neighbors.

“I just moved here in November and I'm out all of the time,” Virginia Desheers said.

Desheers said she spends a lot of time with her neighbors and she agrees with Bevin's plan and hopes that he makes it a priority to take part as well.

“I think it's excellent. We need more politicians out here we need the governor's assistance with all of this violence,” she said.

Just up the road from where Desheers lives, a corner store that's anchored the Shawnee neighborhood for more than two decades.

The owner, who just goes by Tony, says he loves being a part of this community.

“I like it. It's my home. I've been here 26 years. They treat me good, I treat them good. You have good people, bad people, some come from others areas. To me, they're like my family,” he said.

And as far as the governor's plan, he's hopeful.

“I hope it helps. That's all I can say,” Tony said.

Hoping the neighborhood walks will help the community take steps in the right direction.

In Governor Bevin's plan there's no specific day or when exactly he says people should walk he just says get out around 7 p.m. and walk with your neighbors and talk to different people to stop this violence.

