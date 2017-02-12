Neighbors hope for change after officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crime scene tape was left over on one man’s porch – a reminder of a scene that overtook his neighborhood less than 24 hours ago.

“When police showed up, we’re all kind of like wondering maybe they’re going to take someone out of there because we’ve had a lot of trouble out of that house,” a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The man lives two doors down from an abandoned home where police said an officer was shot and the suspect was killed. He told WHAS11 News he heard yelling and then police showed up.

“They weren't here very long and then you hear the gunshots and you hear the one cop coming by hollering, 'I'm hit! I'm hit',” the witness said.

Police said officers were responding to a burglary on the man's street, Oleanda Avenue, when an officer was shot and the suspect was killed. He was later identified as 32-year-old William A. Young, according to the coroner.

“As the officers went onto the second floor, a white male who appears to be in 20s came at the officers, struck that officer in the chest region. The officers returned fire at the suspect,” Chief Steve Conrad said.

The officer was taken to University hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and a chest injury but is expected to be okay. For a man that has called the neighborhood home for the last 7 years he says he hopes this incident will push the city to make a change. He says the home has been abandoned for several years.

“They have had a lot of trouble out of that house since it's been empty – and the city has known it. The cops have been here probably 20 times at least dealing with people in that house,” the witness said. “It ain't good. But what can you do? You gotta hope it gets better.”

Police are expected to release more details and the officer involved in the incident on Monday.

