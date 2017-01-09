Neighbors, friends remember Elizabethtown mother, son killed in fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Yellow fire tape still wraps this Elizabethtown home, a stark reminder of the tragedy that unfolded there on Saturday.

Forty-six-year-old Deandra McIntrye, known as DeeDee to some of her friends and her 6-year-old son Ryan Rothert were unable to escape the fire that broke out on Claudie Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"She was very sociable, very beloved, she liked everybody, everybody liked her," friend Carmen Painter said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials say it started in the basement where the mother and son were sleeping. They say family members tried to get them out, but the smoke and flames were too much.

Deandra's friends including Carmen Painter and Leslie Tharpe set up this balloon memorial in the front yard, with messages like "Your wings were ready, our hearts were not."

"Tammy our friend, made the decision, hey let’s all get-together, DeeDee would do it for us. Get together as many as possible and then she said everybody bring a balloon," Tharpe said.

Neighbor Karen McKinley says she knew DeeDee for 31 years and will miss seeing her in the neighborhood, with Ryan playing outside.

"Very good people, Ryan, very playful just a 6-year-old child and just very loving. All of them were very kind that's why I hate to see something so tragic happen to somebody who always put their self out there, always bringing me stuff from their garden and you know very generous people," said McKinley.

Hardin county schools tells us grief counselors were on hand at G C Burkhead Elementary Monday, where Ryan attended school. They say a letter will be sent home with Ryan's classmates today.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe Account to help the displaced family members. https://www.gofundme.com/in-support-of-etown-house-fire.