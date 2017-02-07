Neighbors fed up with violence after homicide near 41st & Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In the middle of the day, a man in his 20s shot dead near 41st and Broadway.



“It's like an everyday episode. You just get up and say, 'I wonder who's going to be dead today,’ Donna Adams, a neighbor said.



Neighbors in the area, surrounded the scene – including Deaundra Moorman.



“We come by just to see that it's not a family member or anyone we know even if it's not a family member because we love everyone,” Moorman said.



Moorman says she did not know the victim on Tuesday but every life lost is a blow to the community she calls home.



“It's somebody's loved one. Uncle, brother, cousin, friend, best friend, step daddy—anything. It shouldn't come to this. I don't see whatever the reason, I don't think anyone should have to die,” she said.

Police responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a time when many students are getting out of school. Buses drove by the yellow tape.

“My grandson was just in the back seat. He saw it. It's just unbelievable,” Portlan Patel, a neighbor said.



Patel had just returned home while investigators were on the scene.



“It seems like it's not that rare anymore. It's scary though. To drive past to see somebody laying there in the middle of the afternoon, laying on the ground shot dead,” she said.



A community fed up and wondering when the violence will end.

Police say the victim did not live in the area but are not releasing why he was there at the time. No arrests have been made but they say they're not looking for any suspects.

(© 2017 WHAS)