Neighbors devastated after a toddler was hit and killed on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy. Michael Harris Jr. was hit and killed on Broadway near Cecil Avenue Tuesday night.

The intersection where it happened is considered a busy road.

"One of the busiest roads in Louisville, if not the busiest,” Abdul Abdullahi, who lives nearby said.

Tuesday night it became known as the place where a toddler took his last breath.

"It’s, its heartbreaking,” Abdullahi said.

Harris Jr. lived no more than 20 yards from Broadway, where he was hit and killed.

Lamont Washington with LMPD said, "Witnesses have said that the child darted out into the roadway."

Other witnesses said it wasn’t the first time the child has run in the street.

But police confirm they are still piecing together what lead to the accident.

Abdullahi said, "They're just kids, they get into the moment and then all of the sudden they've put themselves in a dangerous situation, especially when they're so close to the road."

Those who lives nearby said there's reason to be cautious.

For now, police are calling the incident a tragic accident and not expecting to press any charges against the driver or the child's parents.



"It’s something they're going to live with for the rest of their life. I mean it doesn't just go away or end. You move on with life and celebrate the time you had with them,” Nathan Ott, who works near the scene, said.

If you have any information related to the incident you can call police at 574-LMPD.

(© 2017 WHAS)