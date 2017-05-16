Neighborhood Watch Workshop planned to increase community safety

Reporting a Crime (Think Stock) (Photo: DGLimages, Graham Oliver)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD and two local council members are teaming up to instruct a Neighborhood Watch Workshop and Drug Toss.

During the workshop, individuals will learn how to “organize effective block watches,” and they will have “a chance to meet some of the officers who patrol their area.”

Attendees will also be able to drop off old prescription drugs that are no longer needed.

The event will be held on May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Douglas Community Center Gymnasium.

For more information, contact Councilman Coan’s office at 574-1108 or Councilman Hollander’s officer at 574-1109.

Councilman Coan will appear on WHAS11 News at noon on May 19.

