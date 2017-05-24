Neighborhood watch workshop happening May 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a new opportunity for you to learn how to keep your house and neighborhood safe.

Council Members from District 8 and 9 are sponsoring a neighborhood watch workshop in an attempt to improve and increase the number of neighborhood watch programs.

The workshop will also give you a chance to get rid of your old and unneeded prescription drugs.

It's scheduled at 6 p.m. May 24.

If interested you can to the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.

That's at 2305 Douglass Boulevard.



