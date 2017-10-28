Neighborhood summit works to create stronger community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Center for Neighborhoods is hoping to create a stronger overall community in Louisville as it hosted their neighborhood summit Saturday.

The summit showcased solutions to problems that plague the city in a series of mobile workshops, taking people to different spots in the Portland and Russell neighborhoods in west Louisville.

One of the workshops were held at Chef’s Space on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in hopes of inspiring those who want to start their own culinary business.

Other workshops will focus on infrastructure and sustainability, using the Community Ventures and other nonprofits as prime examples.

“So often we don’t get out as often as we like, so this is a chance for everybody to come together – as one neighborhood gets better, we all get better and learn from each other and we grow together and we continue striving to be the best city we can be,” Executive Director Tom Stephens said.

The summit was jampacked with resources, all aimed at making a positive difference, one neighbor at a time.

