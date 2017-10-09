Nearby business owners react to reports of armed robbery in their building

Suspect shot by police on Fern Valley after reports of an armed robbery (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two officers are on paid leave after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead on Fern Valley Oct. 8.

Sounds coming from inside Unit 22 at the Fern Valley Industrial Building lead someone to call 911 around 9 p.m. The caller reported an assault and possibly gunshots.

The business where the sounds were coming from is called Lawn Kings, and the building owner said they've been a tenant for several years.

Monday morning other tenants were left speechless after hearing the news.

"I'm shocked, yeah. Very shocked. This is the first I've heard of it and I had no idea,” Danny Zoeller said.

Zoeller runs his painting and drywall business out of a space on the other end of the building. His is one of about 20 business owners that work out of the industrial park.

Zoeller said he's one of the newer tenants, and already second-guessing his choice.

"I don't want to stay here, I can tell you that. If that’s going on,” Zoeller said.

Police said they were working to get into the Lawn Kings warehouse for more than hour.

"A man came out of that business, armed with a handgun, officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, he did not do so, and the officers fired their weapons to protect themselves,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

Zoeller said he hasn't heard of other incidents like this one happening around the building but other tenants said this isn't the first time police have been called to the address.

