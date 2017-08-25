NCAA sanctions and UofL's $160 million marriage with Adidas

Adidas Logo (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) —It was a pep rally atmosphere at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Cheerleaders welcomed guests and the band played to a new future for University of Louisville athletics.

“Our new deal with Adidas of 10 years and $160 million,” Athletic Director Tom Jurich announced.

Jurich looked up to the second level in the main lobby of the Thorntons Academic Center of Excellence, to where student-athletes assembled, saying “we are the future.”

He said the deal is “for all sports, you bet it’s for everybody,” but “everybody” does not include the school as a whole.

“It’s for the athletic department, it’s for these student athletes, it’s been earmarked for them,” Jurich said. “That was a very important thing to Adidas.”

UofL has been married to Adidas for 20 years, and apparently, the affair of prostitution recruiting violations will not break up the relationship.

The very real possibility that the scandal could vacate wins, including the biggest one, the 2013 Men’s Basketball NCAA National Championship, begged the question, which WHAS11 only asked, “What happens to this deal with the NCAA’s sanctions looming?”

To which Jurich answered simply, “I don’t think anything.”

Pressed again, “The deal stays, no problem?”

Jurich’s response, “I don’t think there’s any problem.”

Adidas pledged its loyalty.

“We’re tied to this partnership. We take great pride in being a great partner,” Adidas’ sports marketing director Chris McGuire said. “We’ll continue to march on regardless of what happens.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV