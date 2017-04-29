National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hits Oldham Co.

APRIL 29, 2017; A flag drapes a tree limb after an EF-1 tornado hits the Creasey Nature Preserve in Goshen, Kentucky. (Photo: WHAS)

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Goshen area early Saturday.

Officials say the tornado, with winds up to 95 mph, touched down for about one mile.

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve was hit with winds tearing off limbs and uprooting trees – many that have been around for more than 200 years.

The nature preserve says all of the buildings on their property have some degree of damage and that all 170 acres of the preserve have been affected by the storm.

“When you look around – pretty much every large tree is affected. So it’s difficult, but I also know how things regrow. We will replant. We will get together. We will hopefully have volunteers come out and we will plant again. We will clean up and we will recover. And because we’re in the beautiful state of Kentucky, things regrow really quickly,” Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director, said.

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve said they are looking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts starting Tuesday.

